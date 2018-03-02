Wanted with Scott McKane: Cosmetic thefts and unauthorized credit card use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first suspect in this week's wanted is being sought by police for a shoplifting case in Vernal. The suspect was pictured in the makeup aisle of a local Walmart and appears to have bright green hair. Anyone with information on this case can contact the Vernal City Police Department at (435)-789-5835.

The second set of suspects are being sought by the American Fork Police. The three have allegedly stolen from several ULTA outlet stores in the area, shoplifting cosmetics. Police encourage anyone with information to contact (801)-763-3020.

Sandy police said they are looking for a man who they say used several ATM's to take money out of a victim's bank account. Police said they did not know how the suspect got the victim's debit card information because the victim said their card had not been stolen. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Sandy Police Department at (801)-568-7200.

The last set of suspects are individuals who are wanted by the Cottonwood Heights Police Department. Police said the suspects racked up $4,000 in unauthorized charges on a stolen credit card. Police are asking anyone who recognizes these suspects to contact them at (801)-944-7100.