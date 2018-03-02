× Volunteers gathering Saturday to search for missing American Fork woman

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Loved ones are organizing a search effort Saturday for a woman reported missing last month.

Family and friends of Jerika Binks are gathering at Art Dye Park, 550 East 1000 North in American Fork, Saturday at 9 a.m. to conduct an area search for the missing woman.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office says all who are willing are welcome to assist with that search.

Binks was last seen February 18 when she left a residential treatment center in American Fork around 9 a.m. She told her roommates she was going running but never returned.

Jerika is described as a white female who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to call Det. Pratt at 801-851-4013 or Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970.