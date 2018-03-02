Damaging winds hit Tooele; semi-trucks blown over, thousands without power

TOOELE, Utah – Gusty winds are causing damage in Tooele ahead of the next winter storm Friday.

Strong winds have blown over at least three semi-trucks on I-80 in Tooele.

The Utah Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed to semi-trucks with empty trailers from Wendover to Lake Point Tooele (MP 1 – MP 101).

I-80 EB/WB is closed to Semi trucks with empty trailers from MP 1 to MP 101 (Wendover to Lake Point Tooele) due to high winds. High Profile vehicles and RVs are advised to use caution. Check the UDOT Traffic app or website for further updates and information. @UDOTRegionTwo — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 2, 2018

The gusts took down power lines and a utility pole near 965 W. Vine St. in Tooele.

At the height of the outage, more than 4,000 were left without power, Rocky Mountain Power said.

40.529770 -112.323136