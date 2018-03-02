Recipe: Zest-y Caesar Salad Dressing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Casey Staker, the owner of Zest Kitchen and Bar, shows us how to make a healthy Caesar Salad Dressing. Not only is this salad dressing delicious, it's also vegan and gluten-free, much like every other item on the menu at Zest.

A traditional caesar dressing is around 470 calories, with 40 grams of fat and 2000 milligrams of sodium. Zest's version of the dressing only has 177 calories, 5.1 grams of fat and only 1020 milligrams of sodium. Eat good and healthy with this recipe! Check it out below!

Zesty Caesar Salad Dressing

1/4 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1/4 cup capers

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

4 tablespoons coconut flour

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup water

freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a blender. Serve over romaine.

Pro-Tip: Casey likes to add sunflower seeds instead of croutons for a healthier / nutrient dense version.

Make sure to check out how good eating vegan can be at Zest. For more information, visit their website at www.zestslc.com