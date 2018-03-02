Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a TRAX train Friday evening.

Carl Arky, a UTA spokesman, said a female victim was hit by TRAX near 400 South and 900 East and she appears to be in serious condition.

Arky said the female victim was standing on the platform and appeared to tumble and fall into the path of the train.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly before 5 p.m.

UTA tweeted that a delays are expected on some Red Line trains.

TRAX Update 5:21 pm: Expect 20-40 min delay between 900 East-Medical on NB Red Line;

15-25 min delay between 900 East-Murray Central on SB Red Line. — UTA (@RideUTA) March 3, 2018

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.