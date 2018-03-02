Oceanside, California’s favorite farm to table restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen is located in Oceanside, California and made a commitment to all things pig.

When it opened its doors, it inspired a new generation of gastropubs in the area. Not only that, but they also are a restaurant dedicated to farm-to-table style eating and quality, ingredient-driven food.

We got the exclusive look inside one of Oceanside's hotspots and all of the great food that makes dining at this restaurant a quality experience. Check out the video to see more!

For more information, visit www.flyingpig.pub

To book your own vacation to Oceanside, California go to visitoceanside.org

Don't forget to enter the Oceanside Giveaway by clicking here.