Visit Oceanside, California’s “Hops Highway”

Located at the western end of San Diego's "Hops Highway," Oceanside is a craft beer powerhouse with nine different craft breweries and even more on the horizon.

The brewing scene offers an eclectic collection of craft beer and craft cocktail establishments ranging from breweries to taprooms and tasting gardens.

What makes the brews so great is that the brewmasters in Oceanside are pushing creative barriers by experimenting with unusual ingredients and non-traditional processes with new styles.

Here are the nine must-try beers brewed in Oceanside:

Bagby Beer Company: Sweet Ride Bohemian-style Pilsner Belching Beaver Brewery: Peanut Butter Milk Stout Black Plague Brewing: 1347 IPA Breakwater Brewing Co: Rye Dawn Brown Ale Legacy Brewing Company: That Guava Beer Mason Ale Works: Red IPA Charlie Hustle Midnight Jack Brewing: Lucky Seven IPA Oceanside Ale Works: DUDE Double IPA Oceanside Brewing Company: Summer Picnic Blonde Ale

