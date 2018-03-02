× Man arrested for murder of 16-year-old in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday on charges that include murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alan Hernandez-Lopez.

According to South Salt Lake Police, 20-year-old Joshua Jaeshawn Park was arrested Thursday in connection with the February 13 homicide.

Park was taken into custody safely after officers served a search warrant at his residence Thursday.

According to the press release, Park told police he was driving north on 300 East near 3100 South as the victim was leaving the nearby Granite STEP Alternative Program.

Police say Park and the teen exchanged gang signs and calls, after which Park turned his car around, pulled up next to the teen and shot him.

Park was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and felony discharge of a firearm as a first-degree felony.