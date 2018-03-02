Hearts 4 Paws: Coconuts the Poodle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Coconuts, the five-year-old Poodle.

He's a very sweet, 15 pound, fully grown boy who needs to learn just a few manners after spending over six months in a kennel. He can get a little food and toy possessive, so he's looking for an owner that can show him who's boss.

Coconuts is great with other dogs and kids, but recommend him being an only dog with no children until he gets training to not be as possessive. He's hypoallergenic, non-shedding and has a long life ahead of him. He's also housebroken, kennel trained and knows how to do basic commands.

He came to Hearts 4 Paws as heartworm positive. After spending four months in the shelter and being treated for kennel cough, they eventually found out that he was heartworm positive.

Treatment was required to save his life and cost Hearts 4 Paws over $500 to give him the two treatments required. Poor Coconuts has had to be isolated for over 30 days and is now recovering. He has damage to one lung from the heartworms, which will cause him to get shortness of breath with heavy activity.

Coconuts will need to continue taking a monthly heartworm preventative medication which is about $25 for a six month supply. His adoption fee is $300.

Hearts 4 Paws will be having an adoption event this Saturday at the West Valley Petco from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Anyone interested in adopting Coconuts can find more information at www.hearts4paws.org