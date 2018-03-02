Health department closes Ichiban Sushi in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — The Salt Lake County Health Department has closed Ichiban Sushi & Asian Cuisine in Sandy for more than three dozen violations.

The restaurant at 109 West 9000 South, #111, was closed Wednesday, according to information posted by the health department.

The notice lists more than 30 violations, including the presence of sewage waste in the kitchen from backed up floor drains. Other violations included floor drains that are backed up with waste water, and packages of raw fish being stored next to ready-to-eat food items.

Other problems included food stored at improper temperatures and food that was being stored in a bucket on the floor. Dirty dishes were being stored in front of a hand sink, and not all employee hand sinks had soap.

See the notice below for a list of the violations. Restaurants closed by the health department may reopen if they address the issues and pass another inspection.

Ichiban in Sandy closed by health department by kstumarkgreen on Scribd