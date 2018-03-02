Baby chimpanzee’s rescue will give you all the feels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A baby chimpanzee's flight to freedom after being rescued from poachers in the Congo is the cutest thing you'll see all week.

If this adorable video does not give you all the feels, there is something wrong with you.

This baby chimpanzee flew to his new home after being rescued.

The organization Lwiro Primates, along with Virunga National Park, made it happen.

The chimp, named Mussa, seemed to enjoy the ride.

He helped with the flight controls, shared some tender bonding moments with the pilot and even squeezed in a nap.

Lwiro Primates said it strives to protect wildlife populations and battle illegal trade.

The nonprofit organization said this was the third successful rescue of 2018.