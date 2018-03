Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budha got the chance to get a peek inside the Unified Police Department in their canine unit. Check out the video to see what goes into training canine officers like sniffing out narcotics, running obstacles, getting them used to real-world environments and learning how to fight.

The non-profit has been in business for 10 years, supporting canines and the police units. To donate to the training of UPD canines, you can visit http://www.UPDcanine.org.