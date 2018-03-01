Video shows PIT maneuver that ended high-speed chase in southern Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHERN UTAH -- Dash camera video from the Utah Highway Patrol shows the dramatic moment a trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle on I-15 Thursday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, things began around 4:30 p.m. on I-15 near mile post 78 when a Beaver County Deputy initiated a stop on a black Subaru for a traffic violation.

During the stop, an adult male passenger switched places with the initial driver and fled the scene. Troopers put out a broadcast to look for the vehicle, and several troopers set up spikes on I-15.

The vehicle reached speeds of up to 115 mph while fleeing and troopers successfully deployed spike strips at mile marker 72, causing the two right-side tires of the Subaru to deflate.

The driver continued on I-15, reaching speeds of 90-100 mph despite the damaged tires. More spike strips were deployed at mile 63, but the driver continued south even after the right tires lost all of their rubber.

After several more attempts to spike the remaining tires, the pursuit continued into Washington County, where the rest of the tires were successfully spiked.

Troopers carried out a PIT maneuver around mile marker 19 once the fleeing car had slowed down enough that it was safe to do so. The pursuit ended at that point.

Two adults and three juveniles in the Subaru were taken into custody. The driver, 33-year-old Jerry White, told police he fled because he has warrants in Colorado.