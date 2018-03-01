× SCAM ALERT: Cedar City PD says be aware of fraudulent caller

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Cedar City Police Department says to be on the look-out for a new scam that was reported Wednesday morning.

CCPD said, yesterday morning a local business reported an attempted scam.

The business told CCPD that they received a call from a man who represented himself as a Sergeant with CCPD.

The caller told the business he was conducting a fraud investigation and need information from the businesses’ most recent and largest credit card transaction, CCPD said.

According to CCPD, the business owner suspected it was a scam and told the caller he would not release that kind of information over the phone. The call came from a phone number with the area code, ‘417,’ CCPD said.

CCPD advises the public NOT to release this kind of information over the phone. CCPD said, if they are actually conducting an investigation they will send an officer or deputy to gather needed information.