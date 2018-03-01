Recipe: Auntie Raes Passion Fruit Mousse

Auntie Rae's Chocolate Passion Fruit Pie is so good it's worth $10,000. Former Chef of Auntie Raes Dessert Island Brandon won an episode of Bakers vs. Fakers with this Chocolate Passion Fruit Pie recipe. Check out the recipe for the award-winning Passion Fruit Mousse below.
Auntie Raes Passion Fruit Mousse
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Vanilla Yogurt
- 1/2 cup Passionfruit Purée
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/8 cup of powdered sugar
Directions:
- Mix passion fruit purée and vanilla yogurt in a bowl until smooth.
- In a mixer, pour in heavy cream and powdered sugar and whisk on medium speed until stiff peaks.
- Fold whipped cream into yogurt mixture until fully incorporated.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.