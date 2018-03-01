Recipe: Auntie Raes Passion Fruit Mousse

Auntie Rae's Chocolate Passion Fruit Pie is so good it's worth $10,000. Former Chef of Auntie Raes Dessert Island Brandon won an episode of Bakers vs. Fakers with this Chocolate Passion Fruit Pie recipe. Check out the recipe for the award-winning Passion Fruit Mousse below.

Auntie Raes Passion Fruit Mousse

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Vanilla Yogurt
  • 1/2 cup Passionfruit Purée
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/8 cup of powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Mix passion fruit purée and vanilla yogurt in a bowl until smooth.
  2. In a mixer,  pour in heavy cream and powdered sugar and whisk on medium speed until stiff peaks.
  3. Fold whipped cream into yogurt mixture until fully incorporated.
  4. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

 