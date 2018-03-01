Recipe: Auntie Raes Passion Fruit Mousse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Auntie Rae's Chocolate Passion Fruit Pie is so good it's worth $10,000. Former Chef of Auntie Raes Dessert Island Brandon won an episode of Bakers vs. Fakers with this Chocolate Passion Fruit Pie recipe. Check out the recipe for the award-winning Passion Fruit Mousse below.

Auntie Raes Passion Fruit Mousse

Ingredients:

1 cup Vanilla Yogurt

1/2 cup Passionfruit Purée

1 cup heavy cream

1/8 cup of powdered sugar

Directions: