Gun range billboard vandalized with “shoot a school kid” message

LAS VEGAS – Vandals hit a Las Vegas billboard advertising a gun range, changing the message to say “shoot a school kid only $29.”

Self-proclaimed activist group ‘INDECLINE‘ claims to be behind the changes near the Las Vegas Strip, according to KVVU.

The group also spraypainted the message “defend lives, reform laws,” KVVU reported.

The billboard originally advertised a deal to shoot a gun at Battlefield Vegas.

“This protest piece is in response to America’s longstanding obsession with gun culture and our government’s inability to honor the victims of mass shootings by distancing themselves from the homicidal policies of the NRA,” INDECLINE told KVVU in a statement.

