Asian Style Burgers

1½ lb. lean ground beef2 tablespoons hoisin sauce3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce3 green onions, chopped1 egg, lightly beaten1/2 cup panko bread crumbs1 tablespoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon ground ginger1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil1/2 cup mayonnaise2 tablespoons Sriracha1 tablespoon Dijon mustard4 large hamburger buns, splitSalt and Pepper, to tasteTomato slicesWhite or red onion slicesCucumber slicesBean sproutsChopped cilantroShredded coleslawShredded carrotsIn a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients through toasted sesame oil. Add salt and pepper. Do not overmix. Form into 4 large patties. In a greased frying pan or oiled grill, cook burgers to desired doneness.

In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, Sriracha and mustard. Brush the sauce on the inside of each bun. Top each bun with a burger, add desired topping, then, the top bun. Serve immediately.

sponsor: Utah Beef Council