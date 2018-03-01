Asian Style Burgers

1½ lb. lean ground beef
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
3 green onions, chopped
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Sriracha
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
4 large hamburger buns, split
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Suggested Toppings:
Tomato slices
White or red onion slices
Cucumber slices
Bean sprouts
Chopped cilantro
Shredded coleslaw
Shredded carrotsIn a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients through toasted sesame oil. Add salt and pepper. Do not overmix. Form into 4 large patties. In a greased frying pan or oiled grill, cook burgers to desired doneness.
In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, Sriracha and mustard. Brush the sauce on the inside of each bun. Top each bun with a burger, add desired topping, then, the top bun. Serve immediately.
sponsor: Utah Beef Council