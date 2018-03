Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah has the tenth lowest murder rate in the nation, and fewer Utahns own guns than residents in any of its neighboring states.

Despite all that, Utah has a high rate of death by firearm.

The clear problem: Utah's primary gun problem is a suicide problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Utah has the fifth highest suicide rate in the country, and half of those are committed with a gun. See the video above for Max Roth's full report.