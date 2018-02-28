× Second student accused of violent threat at Wasatch High School

HEBER CITY, Utah – Police took a second Wasatch High School student into custody on Wednesday for allegedly making violent threats on social media.

According to a message posted on the school’s website, Wasatch County School District administrators and Heber City Police learned about the threat on Feb. 28 and took the student into custody.

The post continues, “According to [Heber City Police] Chief Dave Booth, the student didn’t understand the consequences of this type of post”.

It appears a fellow student saw the post on social media and notified authorities.

This is the second such threat at Wasatch High in the last week, and one of several made across the state of Utah in recent days.

A similar threat at Thomas Jefferson Jr. High in Kearns on Sunday prompted law enforcement in Salt Lake County to warn that they will take every threat seriously.

In response to the most recent threat, Wasatch School District says there will be law enforcement officers in every school indefinitely.