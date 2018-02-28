Harmon’s pressure cooker shredded beef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Debbie Iverson, of Harmons, shares her tips for Pressure cooker cooking, made simple. She also shared a recipe for pressure cooker shredded beef. Go to harmonsgrocery.com for more recipes and deals from Harmons.

Pressure Cooker Shredded Beef

Ingredients:

3 pounds beef roast

1 large onion, diced

1 ½ cups beef broth

8 ounces tomato sauce

Juice of 2 limes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

Instructions:

Using the sauté setting in your pressure cooker, brown roast on both sides. Remove from the pressure cooker. Place rack in pressure cooker. Place roast on top of rack and top with onion and jalapeno pepper.

In a small bowl, whisk together broth, tomato sauce, lime juice, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, ofand salt.

Set pressure cooker to high setting and cook for 1 ½ - 2 hours, or until roast falls apart.

Use 2 forks to shred the meat. Mix meat in juices left after cooking until the desired consistency is reached.

Rolled Beef Tacos or Taquitos

1 recipe Shredded Beef

salt and pepper to taste

20 corn tortillas

oil for frying

Toppings

guacamole

Mexican Crema or sour cream

Shredded lettuce

cheddar cheese

Cotija Cheese

Salsa

Instructions: