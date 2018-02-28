Harmon’s pressure cooker shredded beef

Chef Debbie Iverson, of Harmons, shares her tips for Pressure cooker cooking, made simple. She also shared a recipe for pressure cooker shredded beef. Go to harmonsgrocery.com for more recipes and deals from Harmons.
Pressure Cooker Shredded Beef
Ingredients:
3 pounds beef roast
1 large onion, diced
1 ½ cups beef broth
8 ounces tomato sauce
Juice of 2 limes
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons salt
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
Instructions:
- Using the sauté setting in your pressure cooker, brown roast on both sides. Remove from the pressure cooker. Place rack in pressure cooker. Place roast on top of rack and top with onion and jalapeno pepper.
- In a small bowl, whisk together broth, tomato sauce, lime juice, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, ofand salt.
- Set pressure cooker to high setting and cook for 1 ½ - 2 hours, or until roast falls apart.
- Use 2 forks to shred the meat. Mix meat in juices left after cooking until the desired consistency is reached.
Rolled Beef Tacos or Taquitos
1 recipe Shredded Beef
salt and pepper to taste
20 corn tortillas
oil for frying
Toppings
guacamole
Mexican Crema or sour cream
Shredded lettuce
cheddar cheese
Cotija Cheese
Salsa
Instructions:
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry one tortilla at a time until soft, about 30 seconds per side. Transfer to a plate using a paper towel to separate each tortilla.
- Spoon a couple tablespoons of meat mixture into tortilla and roll closed. Place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all are rolled.
- Fill shallow skillet with a couple inches cooking oil. Heat to 350 degrees. Place seam side in oil first. cook until golden brown. Turn and cook the other side until golden brown.
- Top with guacamole, Mexican Crema, lettuce, cheddar cheese, Cotija cheese, and salsa.