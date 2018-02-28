Funding Your Future: 4 Ways to Stop Fighting About Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union says that financial issues can put a lot of stress on a relationship and is one of the major causes of arguments. Below are some of the top reasons couples fight about money.

46% frivolous purchases

33% household budget

26% credit card debt

25% insufficient emergency savings

22% insufficient retirement savings

But Rachel says there are some easy ways to not let poor financial health ruin your relationship.

Stop Secret Spending

Almost 25% hide purchases and/or lie about cost. Most do this to avoid a fight or 35% to avoid lecture from spouse

Solve: allow for some money autonomy. Give each other amount to be used at each’s discretion

Agree on Roles & Goals

“If you’re not on the same starting line, it’s impossible to cross the finish line together.” Decide on who takes responsibility for financial actions

Divide tasks, share decisions, set goals as a couple.

Get 3 rd party help: financial advisor, workshop, read a book together

party help: financial advisor, workshop, read a book together Play to each other’s strengths

Work from Facts not Feelings

Especially when there is a spender/saver dynamic

You may not understand, but see if it’s actually having an impact on your goals.

Agree on a wish list, and negotiate the differences

Create a Big Picture