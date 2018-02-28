× 73-year-old Farmington man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

FARMINGTON, Utah – A 73-year-old Farmington man is facing forcible sex abuse charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Davis County court documents state Richard Baily Waite sexually abused the teen when he was alone with her at his home Feb. 4.

The teen told authorities she was alone with Waite in his “computer room” when he asked her bra size and made other inappropriate comments about her body.

She told authorities Waite then groped her multiple times.

Waite later told police he had guests at his home that day and was alone with the teen in his home office.

The documents state Waite admitted to groping the teen and making the sexual comments.

Waite told authorities the teen’s “breasts were ‘tantalizing’ and he did not know what had come over him.”