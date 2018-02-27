× Washington City woman takes plea deal on first day of kidnapping, murder trial

ST. GEORGE — On what was to be the first day of her trial for the kidnapping and murder case of Santa Clara resident David Heisler, Tammy Freeman decided to accept a plea agreement.

Freeman, 55, of Washington City appeared Wednesday before Judge Jeffrey Wilcox in Washington County 5th District Court with her defense attorney Gary Pendleton.

Both parties indicated to the judge that a plea agreement had been reached. However, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed in open court. An entry of a plea in the case is set for Tuesday morning.

Freeman and co-defendants Kelley Marie Perry and Francis Lee McCard are accused of kidnapping 30-year-old Heisler from his Santa Clara home on June 27, 2016, and taking him to a desolate area near the Utah-Arizona border where he was either killed or left to die in the extreme heat after being assaulted.

