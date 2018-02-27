Two Utah jazz fans get gift from player after baby’s tragic death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A West Valley City couple dealing with the loss of their four-month-old son got an unexpected surprise, courtesy of a Utah Jazz player.

“OK Jazz fans, we’re courtside,” said Todd Ausmus.

On Monday night, they sat courtside watching the Jazz take on the Houston Rockets. It was an escape from a heartbreaking week. Last Wednesday, their son Mason died as a result of an accidental suffocation while with a babysitter.

“Right now we’re just on autopilot one foot in front of the other,” said Christina Ausmus, Mason’s mom

“In a tragedy like this, I thought it was best to get out of the house and focus on something we love doing,” said Todd Ausmus, Mason’s dad.

Todd posted about the couple's loss on the ‘Utah Jazz Die-Hards Unite’ Facebook page. He wrote in part:

“I regret to inform you we lost a fan.”

The post was shared with other fans making pleas to help out Todd and Christina. Pretty soon, Todd’s inbox started to fill.

“We need your phone number, Jae Crowder is trying to get a hold of you,” said Todd of the messages he received.

Crowder is one of the newest players on the team, acquired in a recent trade. He offered Todd and Christina courtside seats.

“Just thank you, thank you for being kind enough to hear our story and do something that thoughtful,” said Christina.

The Jazz lost the game but undoubtedly gained a pair of fans for life. Both Todd and Christina hope one day to be able to thank Crowder in person.

“We are forever grateful and forever Jae Crowder fans,” said Todd.