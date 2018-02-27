Taylorsville family nearly loses house and dogs in fire, then looters strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE – A Taylorsville family is dealing with a rash of bad luck. First, their home caught fire and then it was looted.

Jessica Boehme and her husband have lived in their Taylorsville home for almost a year. They’ve only met a few of their neighbors, but that all changed when tragedy struck on Feb. 23.

Boehme got a phone call from her neighbor saying her house was on fire.

She and her husband rushed home from the store.

“As we turned up the street, we saw the fire. It was so tall. Very terrifying. I was a little bit distraught because my dogs were still inside.”

Boehme said neighbors had broken windows so they could get the dogs out.

One of her dogs, Blue is her emotional support dog.

“My heart was breaking. It was scary.”

Firefighters stepped in and were able to rescue both dogs.

“Even if they weren't able to get our dogs, the act of them trying is something I can't repay,” said Boehme. “And these people don't know me. They don't know my husband. They were very selfless and brave.”

With her dogs safe, Boehme saw another silver lining in this tragedy.

She had taken her rings off and left them on the kitchen counter.

“It clicked my rings are in there.”

Word spread among the firefighters on scene.

“He pulled up his pinky and they were stacked on his pinky. It made me cry,” said Boehme.

But days after the fire, the couple returned to the house.

“My husband tried to open the garage door thinking it would pop open. And at the time we didn`t know the robbers were in the home.”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera picked up two men running from their house.

“They got off with some jewelry,” said Boehme. “I want to know from them if it was really worth it to come and ruin our lives more than it's already been ruined by a tragedy like this.”

If you recognize the suspects, call police at 801-743-7000. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. Boehme says it could take several months before she can return home.