× Orem man arrested for punching cats claims self-defense

OREM, Utah – A man in Orem is facing animal abuse charges for allegedly punching cats.

Police said Thomas Tristian Anderson punched two cats in the mouth on two different occasions last month.

One cat needed surgery to fix its jaw.

The cats’ owner also claims Anderson held the cats under water.

Anderson told police the cats were abusing him and he was defending himself.

He’s due in court next week.