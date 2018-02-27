× Hearing loud booms? It’s live-fire artillery training at Camp Williams

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah – Hearing loud noises in southwestern Salt Lake County?

The Utah National Guard is conducting live-fire artillery training at Camp Williams Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Steven Fairbourn said soldiers from the 640th Regional Training Institute are training.

Officials said the artillery fire will be heard sporadically throughout the day ending at 7 p.m.

Residents in Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi may notice the noise the most.