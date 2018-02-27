Ideas for a fun-filled night in with the family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Some of the best nights with your family are the ones spent at home! We're sharing lifestyle expert, Lisa Adams' best tips to cover the bases from snacks to fun for the whole family.

How about a blast from the past? Lisa shows us a great way you can digitize hundreds of your favorite photos in just one night using Studio by Legacy Republic, and relive the memories again and again. Want to protect your favorite old pics? Learn more by clicking HERE.

Time for movie night! Filmstruck gives you a wide range of movies from your favorite Hollywood classics to the films you'd see on any given channel in today's day-and-age. It's one of the largest services for online streaming and they just keep growing, check them out HERE.

Lulu in a box! What in the world is that? It's a great way to get a table scaping spread delivered right to your door! We're talking the works; placemats, coasters, napkin rings, wine glass markers and cute name cards! See what themes you could decorate your table with HERE.

How can you make a family fun night happen without the right accessories in your kitchen? Burlington stores are running great deals right now and are encouraging people to donate a dollar to Women Heart, the National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease. See what goods you can snag HERE.

Need some snacks to keep your kids full and your family healthy? Munch on some Blue Diamond almonds! You can get a variety of flavors and can buy them on Amazon or in grocery stores nationwide.

Don't forget to add some spice to your night with some Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Mayo! Lot's of other flavors are available just click HERE.