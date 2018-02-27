× I-215 East closed near 2300 E due to crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — All lanes of I-215 East have been closed due to a crash near 6200 S and 2300 E.

A spokesman for Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-trailer rear-ended a truck with a utility trailer loaded with hardened concrete. a 4-foot by 4-foot chunk of concrete then fell on the freeway and caused damage to the semi-trailer that rendered it unmovable.

The semi-trailer also sprung a small fuel leak, which the UHP spokesman said will need to be cleaned up before the lanes can be reopened.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the crash scene is expected to be cleared by 1 p.m, and some lanes could be open as early as 12:45 p.m.

