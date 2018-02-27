Graphic Video: Mother, daughter attack armed suspect during liquor store robbery

TULSA, Okla. – A suspect picked the wrong Oklahoma liquor store to rob after a mother and daughter working there left him in a medically induced coma.

Surveillance video from the Tulsa, Oklahoma, liquor store shows the terrifying robbery and shooting.

In the video, you can see 36-year-old Tyrone Lee go to the register and grab the cash.

As he is walking out of the door, the family hit their security system, which is supposed to automatically lock all doors, KFOR-TV reported.

In theory, the alleged thief would have been trapped between two glass doors but the interior door didn’t close fast enough.

Lee was able to get back into the store and threatened the women with a gun.

However, Lee didn’t know one of the women was armed, KFOR-TV said.

“They shot him multiple times and he kept coming,” Tulsa Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins said. “He took the gun away and he pistol-whipped the woman.”

One of the victims had minor injuries.

Lee went to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said Lee is likely responsible for nine other robberies since January