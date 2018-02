× Gas leak evacuates daycare, businesses in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – A gas leak caused authorities to evacuate a South Salt Lake strip mall, including a daycare, as a precaution Tuesday.

Dominion Energy said it was called about a strong gas odor near 2256 S. Main St. just after 8 a.m.

About 20 children at the daycare were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials have not said what led to the gas leak at this time.

No injuries were reported.