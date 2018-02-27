× Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Nephi; suspect in custody

NEPHI, Utah – The lockdown has been lifted at an elementary school in the Juab School District Tuesday morning.

The district said Red Cliffs Elementary went on lockdown as a precaution while authorities searched for at least one suspect in the area.

District assistant superintendent Roy Darrington said there was no immediate threat to students or faculty.

Darrington said officers were looking for a suspect who had been spotted riding around in a car nearby.

Officials said the suspect abandoned that car in the school’s parking lot.

Police have a suspect in custody but have not released their identity or why they were wanted.

The investigation is ongoing.