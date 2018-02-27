× 11 sickened after suspicious letter opened at Virginia military base

ARLINGTON, Va. — Eleven people started feeling ill Tuesday after an employee at a military base in Virginia opened a suspicious letter.

The incident happened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, according to the local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.

Tweets from the Arlington Fire Department indicate the letter had been opened in an administrative building at the base. Three people have been taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.