× Utah teachers receive second highest average pay in region, study says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A new study finds Utah teachers are the second best paid in the region, and slightly above the national average.

According to the study, conducted by the Utah Taxpayers Association, Utah’s average teacher salary for the 2015-2016 school year range in at $55,746. This amount landed Utah above the national average by $116.

When it comes to a regional comparison including our neighboring states, Utah teacher salaries ranked second — about $4,000 behind Wyoming whose average is $59,156.

Utah is followed by Nevada ($55,630), New Mexico ($55,580), Colorado ($52,266), Idaho ($48,753) and Arizona ($44,526).

Data for the study was compiled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as well as the National Center for Education Statistics. Numbers included elementary, middle and secondary school teachers for the 2015-2016 school year only. Numbers are based on contract salary data and do not include any non-contract compensation or special education teachers.

To check out the full report head to www.utahtaxpayers.org.