Southwest flight makes emergency landing in SLC after engine fire

SALT LAKE CITY – A Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Salt Lake City International Airport Monday morning.

Officials said the right engine caught fire shortly after takeoff in Salt Lake City at 6:40 a.m. and it immediately returned to the airport.

Flight 604 was headed for LAX.

No injuries were reported.

According to Southwest.com, that flight has since been canceled.