× Salt Lake City man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 14-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake City man was arrested Saturday after police say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who he met at a park.

According to a probable cause statement released in Salt Lake County 3rd District Court, Omar Bautista Zamora, 22, met the unidentified victim at Fairmont Park on Feb. 12.

Zamora asked the girl for her phone number, which the probable cause statement stated she gave to him. “[The victim] had never met Omar before and she gave him her number,” the statement said.

On Feb. 15, police said that Zamora met up with the girl in a white car, where the two proceeded to smoke marijuana out of an apple, and several “blunts.”

The victim told police that she had become “very intoxicated,” and Zamora took her to a Motel 6, located at 1990 W North Temple. Officers said were able to verify through surveillance footage that Zamora did go to the hotel with the victim. Police were also able to obtain a copy of Zamora’s ID, which he allegedly used to check into the motel.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police that Zamora sexually assaulted her once while in his car, and then twice while at the motel. Zamora also allegedly strangled the girl during a sexual encounter by putting his hand around her neck and squeezing.

“After they were finished [the victim] went with Omar in his vehicle until she told him to pull over and let her out,” the probable cause statement said.

Zamora was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of rape, one count of object rape and distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance.