× More than $2.8-million earmarked to reclaim and repurpose abandoned coal mines in Utah

Utah — Grants from the Department of the Interior will provide $2,802,000 to Utah to reclaim abandoned coal mines.

The Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) announced Monday the amount Utah would be receiving from the 2018 Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation grants.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke said, “AML grants keep Americans working and making a difference in their communities. This money will be used to fix highwalls, stabilize land above underground mines and repair waters, among other things. AML reclamation makes life better in our Nation’s coal communities.”

AML will provide more than $300-million in reclamation funding to 28 states and tribes during 2018’s fiscal year.