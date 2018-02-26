× ‘Documented gang member’ attempts assault on South Jordan officer while being arrested

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A ‘documented SAW gang member’ attempted to assault an officer while being arrested for a number of felony warrants.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, Epifiano Welch was taken into custody Friday, Feb. 23 at a Walmart off of South Jordan Gateway.

Metro Gang Detectives said he was taken into custody without incident and was arrested on a number of felony warrants.

Once detained, officers conducted a search and found Welch to be in possession of a folding pocket knife, according to SJPD.

While being escorted to the patrol car, officers said Welch became combative and attempted to headbutt one of them by lunging toward them.

Welch now faces two additional charges for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person as well as assault on a peace officer in uniform.

In the affidavit the arresting officer makes note that Welch should remain detained because he would, “constitute a substantial danger to any other person or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court.”

The officer also states that Welch is a documented gang member, convicted and wanted for felonies. He also said, “Welch expressed he was on the run because he didn’t feel like he should have been required to report for the changes against him and is unlikely to appear.”