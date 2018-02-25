Warm front hitting Utah Monday will give way to winter storm overnight into Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is getting a brief break from the recent snow Sunday, and a warm front arriving Monday is expected to give way to a cold front and a snowstorm overnight into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that Monday’s warm front will push valley temperatures into the 40s, melting some of the snow that has accumulated in recent days.

Fox 13 Meteorologist Brek Bolton said a cold front should arrive on the heels of that warm front sometime Monday evening, with snow reaching the Wasatch Front around 5 p.m. Cache Valley could see snow earlier Monday morning.

Snow is expected to continue overnight into Tuesday afternoon.

Northern valleys could see between 2 and 4 inches of snow over the course of those 48 hours, while mountainous areas will see between 4 and 8 inches.

Portions of far northern Utah will be under a winter weather advisory starting at midnight Sunday night through Tuesday morning. The advisory affects mountains and valleys north of I-80 as well as Cache Valley and the I-15 corridor from Ogden northward.

