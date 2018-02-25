× Officer assaulted, man arrested during infant death investigation

WEST VALLEY CITY – A man was booked into jail Saturday night after police say he assaulted a police officer, leaving the officer a concussion. This was all a result of an ongoing infant death investigation.

West Valley Police say they were approached by the Unified Police Department, involved in an active investigation into the death of a 2-month-old infant at St. Mark’s Hospital.

According to West Valley City Lt. Jeff Conger, the child was admitted to the hospital with “difficulty breathing” and died shortly after.

Police then met with the family at their West Valley home to begin the routine investigation.

“There is no indication there was any abuse,” said Conger. “We treat all death as a possible homicide investigation.”

While details aren’t clear what sparked the violence, police say 26-year-old Tevin Evans, assaulted an officer giving him a concussion.

Evans was booked into jail on aggravated assault charges.

Conger says the injured officer was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and will likely take a couple days off to recover.

Officers from other agencies were brought in to control the situation but officers say no other arrests were made.