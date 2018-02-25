Luz de las Naciones celebrates cultures, stories from Latin America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luz de las Naciones is a show featuring a cast of more than 1,000 people, and it celebrates the stories and culture of Latin America.

The annual musical production will be held Saturday, March 3 at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City, but this weekend Fox 13 got a sneak peek of the show during a rehearsal. See the video above for a preview.

The event is free and non-ticketed, and all are invited to attend. The show will also be live-streamed at lds.org/latino2018, according to a press release.