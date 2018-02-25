Fox 13 car-critic Brian Champagne is on a campaign to convince you minivans are cool, and his latest argument takes the form of the 2018 Odyssey from Honda.
Keeping your cool in a Honda minivan
-
Take a look at the car that has been named Car & Driver best a record 32 times
-
Shifts in brake technology in the Honda Civic Si
-
Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans after dozens of reported injuries
-
Nice outweighs cool in hybrid Camry XLE
-
Crash on SR-38 in Brigham City sends three to hospital
-
-
Woman charged hefty fine to get back her stolen car
-
‘Car wash bandit’ has stolen thousands of dollars in at least five states, according to police
-
Man suspected of DUI drives truck for another block on 3 wheels after crash
-
Car review: hands-on and off-road in Hyundai Santa Fe
-
Highlights from the North American International Auto Show
-
-
Wendy’s customer thwarts suspected robbery attempt with chair to the head
-
Charging cars, changing minds with Chevy Bolt
-
Automotive tech on display at CES in Las Vegas