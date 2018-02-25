× Fire damages pair of sheds in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A shed was destroyed and another was damaged by fire in Salt Lake City Sunday.

The fire occurred in the area of 300 East and Kelsey Avenue (1155 South), and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Traffic was closed between State Street and 300 East on Hampton and Kelsey Avenues as crews battled the blaze. One shed was destroyed and the other was damaged.

A power line went down as a result of the fire, and crews from Rocky Mountain Power are on scene to make repairs. Rocky Mountain Power’s website does not list any large-scale outages in the area.

There were no injuries reported and no residents were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.