Man in serious condition, suspect at-large after possible road rage incident in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A man is in serious condition after he was hit by a truck in Tooele Saturday, and police say the collision came after a suspect tried to force another vehicle off the road.

Rob Benson with the Tooele City Police Department said two vehicles were heading northbound on Main Street near 900 North in Tooele around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses say a gray pickup truck was trying to force a passenger car off the road. The car either pulled over or was forced over, and the driver of the passenger car exited the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck hit both the passenger car and the driver with his vehicle, then fled the scene.

The man who was hit suffered serious injuries that included broken bones but are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect drove the truck to Crescent View Lane in Tooele and then abandoned the vehicle. Police were not able to locate the man and say the truck was reported stolen.

The incident remains under investigation. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.