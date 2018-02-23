Wanted with Scott McKane: Porch thefts, fraud and a burglar caught in the act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for an individual who they say stole a package in Weber County. The man can be seen going up to a porch, with his cellphone in his hand and his headphones in. The individual picks up a package, looks at it, and walks back to his car. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the truck they appear to be driving is asked to contact the Weber County Sheriff at (801) 778-6600.

The Murray Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect who allegedly stole two socket sets from a local auto parts store. The individual is pictured in surveillance footage entering the store. The suspect appears to be a white male with short brown hair, and is wearing long pants, white shoes, and has a blue hoodie with white designs on the front. Anyone with information can contact the Murray Police Department at (801) 264-2673.

Murray police also want to question an individual about the fraudulent use of a credit card. The individual appears in surveillance footage to be an African American male, wearing a red University of Utah hoodie and red pants. Anyone with information on this man's identity is asked to contact Murray police at (801) 264-2673.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) asked for the public's assistance in identifying someone who allegedly attempted to burglarize a home in Millcreek. UPD said the suspect entered the residence but didn't realize someone was there at the time. When the suspect was confronted, police say he fled the home. UPD asks anyone with information on who this person may be to contact them at (801) 743-7000.