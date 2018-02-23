× Utah Jazz submit formal bid to host future NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz submitted their formal bid Friday to host the 2022 or 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

According to a press release from the team, the bid has the support of partners like the State of Utah, Salt Lake City and County, Utah Sports Commission, Utah Office of Tourism and Visit Salt Lake.

The bid has a theme of “Game Elevated” and emphasizes guest experience, innovation, and arts and education. The application was submitted to the league electronically as well as on an iPad housed in a custom-made box.

The proposal would use Vivint Smart Home Arena, with seats for 18,306, as the main location, with ancillary events at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Huntsman Center at U of U, and The Complex.

“On behalf of the State of Utah, we are committed to the hard work of bringing the NBA All-Star Game to Salt Lake City,” stated Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “We know this about the Miller family, Utah Jazz organization, and our state—the NBA All-Star Game will be above the rim and the NBA family will fall in love again with the great people of our state.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski also lent her support.

“We are very excited and well prepared to bring back the NBA All-Star Game to Vivint Smart Home Arena,” Biskupski stated. “We are a vibrant, diverse and culturally rich community that knows how to celebrate the experience of sport. Our 2002 Olympic Winter Games remain the standard against which all other Olympic Winter Games are measured.”

The 2023 All-Star Weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the 1993 game in Salt Lake City, during which Jazz stars Karl Malone and John Stockton were co-MVPS.

“The 1993 NBA All-Star Game was memorable for many reasons. Our new arena was just two years old, and we were so proud to welcome the NBA family into our new home,” stated Greg Miller, NBA Board of Governors member. “It is with great excitement and anticipation that we now invite the NBA to return this celebration of our sport back to Salt Lake City for a game elevated.”