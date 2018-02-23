Utah Adventure: Volunteering on Utah State Parks Trails and Lands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love contributing to a greater cause and enjoy spending time in Utah State Parks, then volunteering with the Utah Off Vehicle Highway Program in Utah State Parks.

Volunteers contribute to covering more than 80,000 miles of trail land throughout the state. Whether you're fixing up a snowmobiling path or helping clear up litter on a hiking trail, there's always some way to help make Utah's outdoor area's safer and cleaner.

Not only are you contributing to a greater cause, you're also able to love the environment you're in and enjoy what you're doing. Mike Thomas of the OHV claims that one of his favorite parts of being apart of the club is that you get to enjoy the area while you're protecting them and supporting the community.

If you're interested in volunteering with the OHV, visit www.ohv.utah.gov