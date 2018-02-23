Reclaim your life at Habilitat: The Place of Change

[ooyala player_id=”3ce6404476914e86994d87aac3e4391b” auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”x1b3E6uSQFrERylr1X1PdViOr0tE” code=”dndDBoZTE6hifF-wUAZSvXXM-Ee7vmEK”

There’s a big problem facing Utah that many people don’t like to address, but whether we like it or not, Utah does face a large drug addiction problem. Fortunately, help isn’t far away.

Habilitat is a long-term licensed residential drug and alcohol treatment program based on a therapeutic community model. People go to them to put their lives back together, and when they leave, they’re completely changed.

People truly can experience change at Habilitat. They have an extremely high success rate compared to other programs throughout the country, about three times the national average, and about 54 percent of the people that graduate their program go on to live happy and normal lives.

Habilitat sees such positive outcomes with their program because they take a different approach compared to other rehabilitation programs. According to director Jeff Nash, other rehabilitation programs run largely on insurance companies which means the program is short-term and focuses mainly on the addiction issue alone.

At Habilitat, their program runs about two years long, and while they strive to fix the issue with addiction, they treat it more as a symptom of many other larger problems. Not only do they help treat addiction, but they also teach life skills, vocational skills, emotional intelligence and much more in hopes to change the whole problem within the person and teach them how to live a balanced and happy life. By removing themselves from the issues at hand and working a multilevel long-term program to fix the issue, it gives them the true life skills they need to support themselves and their families.

In the past seven years alone, Habilitat has treated over 50 people from Utah and unfortunately, that is when Jeff Nash noticed the trend. While most of those that came out of Habilitat that were from Utah have been successful in their recovery, there’s still a larger problem that persists.

Jeff Nash and the other people at Habilitat are dedicated to helping this drug pandemic that they traveled all the way from Hawaii to Utah in order to offer two full scholarships to qualified individuals who are ready to reclaim their lives.

If you or someone you know may benefit from a stay at Habilitat, visit www.habilitat.com or call 1-800-USA-2525.