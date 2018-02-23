Neighbors become good Samaritans as Utahns struggle in snowy streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Friday's snow storm left many Salt Lake Valley residents digging out all day, and stranded on the roads in their own neighborhoods.

Neighbors turned into Good Samaritans, helping each other get their cars unstuck.

Unplowed roads in West Valley City near 6400 West and Anders Ridge Way turned navigating the neighborhood into a total mess. Raul Nevarez's car stalled on the slippery street.

"Crazy thing is, we only live like three houses up," Nevarez said. "We can't make it."

His dad and a couple other neighbors attempted to push his car up the hill, with little luck at first.

"I could just feel my wheels spinning, spinning," Nevarez said. "I'm like, 'OK. I'm stuck.'"

For Tom Dealba, the challenge was simply parking in his driveway. His car kept spinning out.

"I couldn't get back in there, so I had to ask my neighbors around here to help me out," he explained.

He said this was the second time his car experienced trouble in the snow in the span of a few hours.

"It's just been chaotic. I had to go bail out my daughter, because she got stuck," Dealba said. But when he tried to help her, "I got stuck there too. So, it was a big mess."

The problems from this snow storm caught some a little off guard.

"I wasn't expecting this much," said Chaddis King. "It definitely took me by surprise a little bit."

Thankfully, for each car stuck, neighbors were quick to jump in and help save the day.

"Just came out, offered a hand. Neighborly thing to do," Chaddis said.

Nevarez finally made it home, and Dealba's car got safely into his driveway.

"You know that you can count on your neighbors for pretty much anything," Dealba said, adding, "It's a great feeling."

More winter weather is expected Saturday and another batch of storms should hit Monday and Tuesday.