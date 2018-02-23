× Man struck by lightning in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital after he was struck by lightning at a St. George golf course Friday afternoon.

Lona Trombley of the St. George Police Department said they were called at 1:50 p.m. about a lightning strike at Sunbrook Golf Course, 2366 Sunbrook Drive.

A 38-year-old man was struck by lightning, and while he was originally able to talk to responders, Trombley said his condition deteriorated and he lost consciousness.

Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived, and the man was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance and was then flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City. Trombley said the man suffered shock injuries and burns.

The man is a St. George resident but his identity has not yet been released.

Trombley said weather conditions were overcast at the time, and a big cloud moved in quickly, bringing snow and then the lightning strike.

The man’s current condition is unknown. Visit St. George News for more details and photos from the scene.